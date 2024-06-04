Epoch Times CFO charged with money laundering

Weidong "Bill" Guan stands accused of laundering $67 million

Woman passes out Epoch Times at "Stop the Steal" rally
The newspaper was a major booster of Donald Trump and various conspiracy theories starting in 2016
(Image credit: Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Weidong "Bill" Guan, chief financial officer of the right-wing Epoch Times news organization, was arrested and charged with "participating in a transnational scheme to launder at least approximately $67 million of illegally obtained funds," the Justice Department said Monday. Guan, 61, pleaded not guilty.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Donald Trump Business News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸