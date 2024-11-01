Is this the end of the family farm?

Rural groups claim reform will hit most farms hard but tax experts say only the richest will be affected

Illustration of a farmer holding a sheep in a barren field
Rachel Reeves announced in the Budget that inheritance tax relief on farms will be limited to £1 million
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Farmers are threatening to pour buckets of manure over Westminster and bring the country "to its knees" after Rachel Reeves announced cuts to tax relief on agricultural estates.

Angry campaigners claim that the changes announced in the Budget marked "the end of family farms", but some tax experts said only the wealthiest would be affected.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

