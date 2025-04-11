Labour embraces nuclear in search for growth

Keir Starmer wants a 'nuclear moment' with launch of mini reactors and Sizewell C funding go-ahead

Photo composite illustration of Keir Starmer standing inside a nuclear cooling tower
Keir Starmer has 'hinted' that people living near 'new obtrusive' nuclear power facilities could receive lower energy bills
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

The competition is hotting up to develop a "fleet" of mini nuclear reactors for the UK.

Keir Starmer plans "to make a nuclear 'moment'" when he announces a new generation of small modular reactors – and the firms chosen to build them – alongside his government's formal approval of the funding for the construction of the large Sizewell C nuclear power plant, said The Times.

