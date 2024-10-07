Erratic clothes sizing causes chaos for shoppers

Why women's clothing no longer measures up on the high street

Woman holding brown and cream spotted top against her body
The wrong sizing or fit is behind 93% of clothing returns online, contributing to transport carbon emissions
(Image credit: Peter Carruthers / Getty Images)
By
published

If you've ever bought the same size clothing from two stores, only to find one garment fits perfectly and the other doesn't, you're not alone – shoppers are increasingly frustrated by inconsistent clothing sizes on the high street.

The problem seems to be even worse online, said Katie Rosseinsky in The Independent. "Ordering multiple sizes, crossing your fingers and hoping that one might fit has become commonplace." So why is it so hard to find clothes that fit?

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

