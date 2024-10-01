The row over UK maternity pay

Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch implied that taxpayer-funded benefit was 'excessive' and called for 'greater responsibility'

Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch
The shadow housing secretary sparked widespread criticism with her comments, but some argue they were taken out of context
(Image credit: Nicola Tree / Getty Images)
By
published

Another day, another politician "doing their bit to slow down the fight for working parents", said Cosmopolitan.

Conservative leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch was asked whether she thought the UK's maternity pay was at the right level. "Statutory maternity pay is a function of tax," the magazine reported her telling Times Radio. "We're taking from one group of people and giving to another. This, in my view, is excessive."

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

