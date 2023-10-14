5 unspeakably funny cartoons about the race to be House speaker

Artists take on Steve Scalise in defeat, Gaetz gone gorilla and more

By The Week Staff
(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency)

(Image credit: Frank Hansen / Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate)

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency)

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

