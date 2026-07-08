Political cartoons for July 8

Wednesday’s political cartoons include jumbo grift, a sign for Platner, and more

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Published

Donald Trump is in the cockpit of the 747 he accepted from the government of Qatar. His sons are with him too and the plane is named &amp;ldquo;Trump Family Grift&amp;rdquo;. The 747 has crushed Hunter Biden&amp;rsquo;s small, propeller-driving plane. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;You boys hear something?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Graham Platner spreads his arms and looks to the sky as he says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll wait for the universe to give me a sign&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Meanwhile, a donkey in a suit is behind Platner about to hit him with a large sign labeled &amp;ldquo;Exit&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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