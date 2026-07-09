Political cartoons for July 9

Thursday’s political cartoons include care-free Republicans, voter ID, and more

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Published

A donkey in a suit speaks to an elephant in a suit. The donkey asks, &amp;ldquo;When one of your candidates is accused of being a sexual predator, you remain so calm! How do you do it?&amp;rdquo; The elephant responds, &amp;ldquo;Deny everything until it goes away because we don&amp;rsquo;t care!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is dressed as an old-style Southern politician from the Jim Crow era. He wears a string tie, a vest, and a white suit. A smirking crow sits on a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Polling Place: I.D. Required&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I.D. stands for I Decide who gets to vote&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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