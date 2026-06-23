Political cartoons for June 23

Tuesday’s political cartoons include the Colorado river, epic fail, and more

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This cartoon depicts a cloud of dust that represents states fighting over the Colorado River. A man with a T-shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;The West&amp;rdquo; holds a water hose and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;d turn the hose on them, but there&amp;rsquo;s no water&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a realistic drawing of the White House with white flag of surrender flying. Its titled &amp;ldquo;Operation Epic Failure&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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