Political cartoons for June 24

Wednesday’s political cartoons include ballooning costs, obsession, and more

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This political cartoon depicts a hot-air balloon labeled &amp;ldquo;SpaceX Stock Market Valuation&amp;rdquo; taking off with Elon Musk in the basket. The balloon has five punctures which are leaking air.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;How to get MAGA obsessed again&amp;rdquo;. It depicts a man showing a cardboard box filled with Epstein files to an angry man in a MAGA hat. The man with the files says, &amp;ldquo;And then the rich old man inappropriately touched the reflecting pool.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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