Political cartoons for June 25

Thursday’s political cartoons include happy stats, just desserts, and more

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published

Two men sit at a bar. One is happy and the other is screaming in anger. The happy man reads a newspaper with the headline &amp;ldquo;Democratic Socialists Win in New York&amp;rdquo; and he says, &amp;ldquo;Socialist nations are consistently ranked the happiest on Earth&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The angry man,, who wears a MAGA shirt and a hat that says &amp;ldquo;FART&amp;rdquo; screams, &amp;ldquo;I get so F&amp;rsquo;ING pissed off every time I hear that commie bullshit.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

Elon Musk is pictured as a large stack of delectable food on top of a table with a fancy cloth. He points at a starving boy eating a piece of dry bread and says to a tuxedoed waiter, &amp;ldquo;And I want his for dessert!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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