Political cartoons for September 10

Thursday’s political cartoons include dementia, clone troopers, and more

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This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Signs of Dementia&amp;rdquo;. It depicts a garish, gilded Oval Office from Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s perspective. He has stuck post-it notes on everything, including objects on the desk, paintings on the wall and furniture. Each note says what the thing is with the word &amp;ldquo;America&amp;rdquo; added, such as &amp;ldquo;America Sharpie&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;America Desk&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;America Burger&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;America Coke&amp;rdquo;, &amp;ldquo;America Call Things&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;America Fries&amp;rdquo; and so on.

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Pete Hegseth stands with a group of four stormtroopers from &amp;ldquo;Star Wars&amp;rdquo;. He says, &amp;ldquo;Meet my new generals. They&amp;rsquo;re obedient, they&amp;rsquo;re plentiful and most importantly, they&amp;rsquo;re white.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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