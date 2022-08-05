China escalates military drills, sanctions Pelosi over Taiwan trip

China continued air and sea military drills in waters near Taiwan on Friday and announced unspecified sanctions against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as tensions continued to escalate over her trip to the self-governing island, which Beijing considers part of its territory, CNN and The Associated Press report.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry called the drills "highly provocative." Some of the missiles China has launched during what it called "unprecedented" live-fire drills flew over Taiwan. Five landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, prompting a formal protest from Japan.

Pelosi, wrapping up her Asia tour in Japan, said Friday in Tokyo that China cannot isolate Taiwan by preventing American officials from visiting the country. China, which doesn't want foreign governments to engage with Taiwan, said Pelosi's trip undermined its sovereignty.