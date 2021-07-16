10 striking photos that show the magnitude of the floods in Europe

Extreme flooding in Germany and other areas of Western Europe has left more than 125 people dead as of Friday, The New York Times reports. In addition to the death toll, thousands have been left homeless and hundreds of people remain missing.

Heavy rains filled reservoirs and caused rivers to overflow in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. The Times notes that climate change has exacerbated the region's flood risk, writing that "a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, which creates extreme rainfall," which is happening more frequently in recent years. "Climate change has arrived," said German environment minister Svenja Schulze, per CNN. Below, photos and video captured the devastation brought by the floods.

