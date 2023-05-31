How solar investments are powering the 'net zero' crusade

The world has reached a major milestone in the shift from carbon-based fuels to renewable energy: Investment in solar power exceeded the money put into oil development in 2022, CBS News reported. "For every dollar invested in fossil fuels, about 1.7 dollars are now going into clean energy. Five years ago, this ratio was one-to-one," said Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. Of the $2.8 trillion invested in the energy sector, $1.7 trillion went to "clean" sources.

What's driving the shift? "Energy security shocks created powerful incentives for policy makers to reduce vulnerabilities," the IEA said in its report. One of those shocks, of course, was Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The New York Times reported that Ukraine is shifting to wind power because of the war: It's easy enough to take out a traditional coal-fueled plant out with a single missile, but "doing the same to a set of windmills, each one hundreds of feet apart from any other, would require dozens of missiles." How quickly can renewables get us to "net zero" carbon emissions?

Why is renewable energy investment growing so fast?

Russia's invasion was a big spark for interest in renewables in 2022. (Ukraine last year built more wind turbines than England did.) But there are other factors. The IEA noted passage in the United States of the Inflation Reduction Act, which is investing $369 billion in climate-friendly technologies like electric vehicles and solar power, along with initiatives in Europe, Japan and China. It's not just governments foisting clean power on their citizens, though. "Consumers are investing in more electrified end uses," such as electric cars and heat pumps.

Are there obstacles?

There are big questions about whether the world's electrical grids are equipped to handle the shift. "We are seeing a pipeline of projects in Europe, US, and Asia and Africa where the grid is the main problem," Birol told The Guardian. "If you cannot reduce permitting time we will not be able to see the rapid expansion of renewables." (The recent debt ceiling deal reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy includes some provisions that streamline permitting for expansion of the electrical grid.)