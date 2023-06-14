Why are young Montanans suing over climate change?

Can young people fight climate change with a lawsuit? A group of young Montanans is trying, The Associated Press reported, going to "a first-of-a kind trial of a lawsuit that environmentalists hope will spur changes in the fossil fuel-friendly state." The state constitution contains a clause guaranteeing the right to a "clean and healthful environment," and the plaintiffs — 16 Montanans, aged 5 to 22 — say the state's pro-carbon policies threaten their future.

Climate change is "affecting people in Montana and people working closely with the land, and we rely on environmental systems to make a living," lead plaintiff Rikki Held told the Christian Science Monitor. She said climate change has already created challenges like wildfires and flooding at her family's ranch near Big Sky.

Montana officials are fighting the suit, The New York Times reported, claiming the state's carbon emissions aren't substantially adding to the pace of climate change. "Climate change is a global issue that effectively relegates Montana's role to that of a spectator," ​​Michael Russell, an assistant attorney general, said during opening arguments this week. The trial is attracting worldwide attention. Will courtrooms be where the future of climate change is decided?

What are commentators saying?

"The age of climate trials starts now," Scott W. Stern wrote at The Washington Post. There is a long history of this kind of legal activism, going back to 1966 when a lawyer who wanted to stop Suffolk County N.Y. from spraying DDT pesticide said he was suing "on behalf of all of the people of the United States, not only of this generation, but of those generations yet unborn." It's hard to say who will win the Montana trial, but the legal outcome isn't the only one that matters: "It will put the issue before a judge, as well as before the court of public opinion."