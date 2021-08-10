The Senate just passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill. What comes next?

The Senate sealed the deal on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, sending it to the House. But their work is far from over, especially since Democrats in the lower chamber are eagerly anticipating the Senate's passage of a separate, but related $3.5 trillion budget proposal.

While Democrats are aiming to pass that without Republican support via reconciliation, the process won't be quick. On Tuesday, the Senate is focusing only on the budget resolution, which sets the guidelines for the final reconciliation bill. The latter, RollCall notes, won't be debated until September at the earliest — because House Democrats won't vote on the infrastructure bill without the reconciliation bill too, that means the former isn't yet sailing toward President Biden's desk.

Tuesday's process includes what Washington insiders refer to as a vote-a-rama, in which senators will tee up several amendments to the resolution for non-binding votes. The process could go on for hours, although it's likely nothing compared to the scene that will unfold when the reconciliation bill is on the table.

Reminder: This vote-a-rama is the less important one. These are non-binding measures attached to a budget resolution. The next vote-a-rama, amending the reconciliation bill that could become law, is when they're cooking with gas, if I may employ a Green New Deal metaphor. — Jack Fitzpatrick ☘️ (@jackfitzdc) August 10, 2021

Senate has officially started the vote-a-rama on the budget resolution. Friendly reminder, these amendments are non-binding and there will be another vote-a-rama when the Senate debates the actual $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. — Jennifer Shutt (@JenniferShutt) August 10, 2021

All told, there really isn't much Republicans can do to stop the resolution from advancing on a party line vote, so Tuesday's votes are mainly political. As CNN puts it, the amendments theoretically "serve as a way for each party to force the other side on the record about controversial issues."