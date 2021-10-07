Democrats accepted Republicans' debt ceiling offer. Now what?

Democrats officially accepted a short-term debt ceiling solution as proposed Wednesday by Republicans, who will allow a short-term increase to the government's borrowing limit to pass without a GOP filibuster, Politico reports Thursday. However, Republicans reportedly have yet to agree how exactly they will allow the deal to pass the chamber.

More specifically, at least one of them has declined to go down without a fight — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has reportedly signaled to GOP leaders "he will not allow Democrats to evade a filibuster, potentially sending the Republicans back to the drawing board," writes Politico. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) reportedly issued objections as well, per NBC News.

Both Sens Cruz & Paul have said they object to bypassing a filibuster on the debt limit bill: RAND: "My main objection is that it shouldn't pass with a simple majority it's going to need 60 votes.” CRUZ: "I'm not willing to consent to is anything that would lower the threshold" — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 7, 2021

In a private party meeting, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reportedly "prevailed" on members to "put the short-term increase behind them" and instead focus on their crusade against Democrats' social spending package, per one attendee. "Any one senator" could derail the plan.

"As you might expect, it's not an easy one to whip," said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the GOP whip.

THUNE: says he's faciing a whipping challenge getting 10 GOP votes to end filibuster on short-term debt ceiling. "In the end we'll get there but it's be a painful birthing process." — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) October 7, 2021

Added Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.): "The goal is to not have [Republican] fingerprints on lifting the debt ceiling."

The deal as struck by McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) punts the debt limit debacle a few months by raising the nation's credit limit to $480 billion through Dec. 3. After that, Democrats will have to come up with another plan, or go it the reconcilation route, as insisted by Republicans but decried by Democrats.

Schumer has announced a debate on the extension will happen Thursday evening, in which 10 Republican votes will be required to end debate before Democrats can then pass the measure with a simple majority, per The Hill.