Sen. Luján welcomed back to work with standing ovation following stroke

Can't remember the last time Capitol Hill made you cry in a good way? Try this.

On Thursday, New Mexico's Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D) returned to work for the first time since suffering a stroke at the end of January — and his Senate colleagues issued him quite the welcome back, per The Independent.

A video of the moment showed lawmakers attending a Commerce Committee meeting noticing Luján as he entered the room during opening remarks. Quickly, the standing and clapping began, while Luján made his way toward his seat, writes the Independent.

Senate Commerce Committee gives Sen. Ben Ray Luján a standing ovation in his return to work after suffering a stroke pic.twitter.com/IxBrxObpZq — Forbes (@Forbes) March 3, 2022

"It's an absolute honor to be back," Luján told the committee. "To every one of you that sent me notes, that sent videos, and all the prayers: it worked, and it's good to be back — I'll tell you, I missed y'all".

"Well, we love you Ben Ray," committee chair Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) responded, "and we're glad you're here with us today."