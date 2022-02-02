Luján expected back to work in 4 to 6 weeks following stroke

New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who suffered a stroke last Thursday and is recovering in an Albuquerque hospital, is expected back at work in four to six weeks barring any unforeseen complications, a senior aide told CBS News.

The Democratic lawmaker learned of the timing of his return during meetings with doctors on Wednesday, the aide added. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Without Luján, CBS News notes, Democrats "lack a working majority" in the 50-50 Senate, meaning they'll need some across-the-aisle support while he's out should they want to get anything done (including vetting and confirming a Supreme Court nominee).

According to his office, Luján checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe after feeling dizzy and fatigued Thursday morning, only to be transfered to a hospital in Albuquerque. On Tuesday, he underwent decompressive surgery to calm swelling after it was determined he had a stroke that Thursday, writes CBS News. He is 49.