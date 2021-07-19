What other countries' Delta variant data foreshadow for the U.S.

As the Delta coronavirus variant continues to spread across the United States, data from other countries likely provide a glimpse of what to expect in the coming weeks.

It's becoming clear that cases will climb fairly rapidly again, but there's more uncertainty about the outlook for hospitalizations and deaths. In countries with higher vaccination rates, like the United Kingdom, it appears that deaths are not accelerating as swiftly as infections, even when factoring in delays (since fatalities are always a lagging factor).

UK case-fatality-rate right now is 0.1% mostly because so many ppl are getting infected but not dying. young ppl + vaccinated older ppl sI aumes USA cfr's dropping for same reason pic.twitter.com/IeQ4AfCRCe — Razib 🥥 Khan (@razibkhan) July 19, 2021

But in countries where vaccines are less accessible, it's a different story.

NEW: probably the most important Covid chart I’ve made As Delta goes global, it’s a tale of two pandemics, as the heavily-vaccinated Western world talks of reopening while deaths across Africa and Asia soar to record highs My story with @davidpilling https://t.co/OOf4YQmkqO pic.twitter.com/lIfIf9v5X6 — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) July 18, 2021

The United States has done pretty well on the vaccine front overall, but the drive to inoculate the population is disparate, with some cities and states registering higher vaccination rates than others. That means some places in the U.S. could look more like the U.K. — which, it's worth noting, is still experiencing a surge in cases — while others could follow the path of countries with lower vaccination numbers. So it's worth keeping an eye on a variety of situations.