Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio sentenced to 5 months in prison for flag burning, weapons charge

A judge in Washington, D.C., sentenced Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to more than five months behind bars on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner torn down from a historic Black church and for bringing two firearm magazines into D.C. shortly before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Tarrio pleaded guilty in July to one count of destruction of property and one cost of attempted possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

Prosecutors had sought three months in prison for Tarrio, but D.C. Superior Court Judge Harold Cushenberry said he deserved a longer sentence. "Mr. Tarrio has clearly — intentionally and proudly — crossed the line from peaceful protest and assembly to dangerous and potentially violent criminal conduct," Judge Cushenberry said. Tarrio told the court he was "profusely" sorry for his actions, calling them a "grave mistake."

Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4 and ordered to stay out of Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6 congressional certification of President Biden's electoral victory and former President Donald Trump's concurrent rally. Law enforcement later said that Tarrio was detained in part to quell potential violence on Jan. 6 by Proud Boys and other far-right groups. Several members of Tarrio's group have been arrested and charged with helping lead the violent assault on the Capitol.