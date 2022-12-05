Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison for tax evasion, fraud

Michael Avenatti, the celebrity attorney known for his work on a number of high-profile cases, was sentenced on Monday to 14 years in prison for tax evasion and stealing from clients, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The sentencing of Avenatti, 51, ends a series of federal prosecutions against the disgraced lawyer, who became a household name for representing former adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against former President Donald Trump.

During the sentencing in Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna said Avenatti had done "many noble and good things in his life," but had "also done great evil," the Times reported.

In addition to the 14 years behind bars, Avenatti was also ordered to pay $8 million in restitution to clients he had stolen from, per the Times.

Avenatti is already familiar with incarceration, as he is already serving a five-year sentence for extortion and fraud following separate trials in New York City, during which he pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud. As a result, he will be ordered to serve the 14 years after his current sentence is up.

While his profile had always been well-known in legal circles, it was Avenatti's work representing Daniels that made him a nationwide name. Daniels famously sued Trump after his lawyers admitted to paying her $130,000 to stay silent about an alleged affair she had with the former president.

Despite the high-profile nature of the case, Daniels was allegedly one of the clients that Avenatti had stolen from the most.