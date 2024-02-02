Brianna Ghey: should killers have been named?

The teenage killers of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have had their identities revealed by a judge as they faced life sentences.

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe stabbed the transgender schoolgirl 28 times with a hunting knife in February last year, but were known as Girl X and Boy Y during their trial.

In lifting the anonymity order, Justice Yip, who described Ghey's killing as "a particularly brutal murder", said: "There is a strong public interest in the full and unrestricted reporting of what is plainly an exceptional case."

But "it is unusual for courts to lift restrictions on naming juveniles", said Sky News. Judges have to weigh up the "potential for harm to the child against the principle of open justice and letting the public know as much as possible about what happened".

'Telling half a story'

Lawyers for Jenkinson and Ratcliffe had argued against lifting the restrictions on naming them because of the risks to their welfare and the impact on their families.

But Justice Yip said that as both will turn 18 next year and the order banning their identification will automatically expire at that point, it was "inevitable their names would become known".

She added: "The public will naturally wish to know the identities of the young people responsible as they seek to understand how children could do something so dreadful. Continuing restrictions inhibits full and informed debate and restricts the full reporting of the case."

Denise Fergus, the mother of James Bulger, who was murdered by two 10-year-old boys in 1993 when he was two, said knowing who killed her son helped her cope with the tragedy.

"I do think they should be identified," she told ITV News. "What is the point in telling half a story? You want to know what these people look like that took this child's life away. I don't think I would've been able to carry on the way I have not knowing what they looked like."

Richard Henriques, who led the prosecution of the young killers of Bulger, told the BBC that he agreed with Yip's decision because the crime was so shocking.

"The public interest here requires or allows parents, grandparents, godparents, aunts and uncles to say to themselves, could this happen in our family?" he said.

'No good has ever come from naming'

But Brianna Ghey's father Peter Spooner said he had changed his opinion on the court's decision to lift reporting restrictions.

"Now, I think their names are always going to be tied to Brianna's all the time," he told Sky News. "I think they should just be forgotten about, locked up and not be spoken about again. They're nothing."

Indeed "no good has ever come from publicly naming a child convicted for killing", argued Hadley Freeman in The Sunday Times. "How could it? How could giving an already disturbed child lifelong and inescapable notoriety in any way contribute to their – possible, hoped-for – re-entry into society as functioning adults?"

"The naming of them and the shaming of them is a barrier to rehabilitation," agreed Andrea Coomber KC, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform charity. "It creates troubles for their safety in prison and upon release because these are children at the end of the day. They need to be given the space to grow and to move beyond their crime."

It does not detract from the gravity of these crimes "to argue that children should be treated differently to adults", agreed Luke Gittos on Spiked in 2022, when writing about a different case involving a child murderer. "Children are less morally culpable for their actions" and "we should always treat them differently when we come to judge them for evil behaviour".