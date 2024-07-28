Lucy Letby: a miscarriage of justice?

Since Letby's conviction for killing seven babies at a neonatal unit, experts have expressed grave doubts about the case

A court artist's drawing of Lucy Letby in Manchester Crown Court, sat beside two police officers
Doubts have been raised over quality of evidence used in case against nurse convicted of murder
In early July, Lucy Letby, a former nurse now aged 34, was convicted of attempted murder. It was a retrial on a charge not decided in the main trial that ran from October 2022 to August 2023. 

In total, Letby was convicted of murdering seven very young babies and attempting to murder seven others at a neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester (CoC) Hospital in Cheshire in 2015 and 2016. Her methods, the court concluded, included injecting premature infants with air or insulin, overfeeding them, and harming them with medical tools. 

