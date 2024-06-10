Why Lucy Letby is back in court

UK's most prolific child killer begins retrial accused of attempting to murder baby girl

A headshot taken of Lucy Letby while in police custody in November 2020
Lucy Letby
(Image credit: Cheshire Constabulary via Getty Images)
By
published

Former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby – dubbed the UK's most prolific child killer – has begun a retrial today, accused of attempting to murder a baby girl.

Last August, the 34-year-old was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others during her time at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Lucy Letby Nhs Serial Killer Hospitals
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸