Matthew Trickett: man charged with spying for Hong Kong found dead

Immigration Enforcement officer was accused of gathering information on dissidents in the UK

Pictures of Chi Leung Wai, Chung Biu Yuen, and Matthew Trickett, the men charged with alleged spying, are seen during a demonstration
Pictures of Chi Leung Wai, Chung Biu Yuen, and Matthew Trickett on display at a demonstration in London
Police are investigating the "unexplained death" of a former Royal Marine charged with spying for Hong Kong's intelligence services.

The body of Matthew Trickett was found in a park in Maidenhead, Berkshire on Sunday evening, days after he was released on bail. The 36-year-old, originally from Poole in Dorset, was employed by Immigration Enforcement in February, and had previously worked for Border Force UK.

