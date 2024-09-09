Thirlwall Inquiry: how were Lucy Letby killings able to happen?

The independent hearings, which begin this week, will aim to 'seek answers for the victims' families and ensure lessons are learned'

Photo composite of Lucy Letby, Countess of Chester Hospital and a neonatal ward
Neonatal nurse Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

An inquiry examining what exactly happened at the Countess of Chester Hospital during the time convicted murderer Lucy Letby worked there will begin this week.

Former neonatal nurse Letby was convicted in 2023 of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill seven others at the hospital between 2015 and 2016. She has been sentenced to multiple whole life sentences for her crimes.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Lucy Letby Nhs The Explainer
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸