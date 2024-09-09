Thirlwall Inquiry: how were Lucy Letby killings able to happen?
The independent hearings, which begin this week, will aim to 'seek answers for the victims' families and ensure lessons are learned'
An inquiry examining what exactly happened at the Countess of Chester Hospital during the time convicted murderer Lucy Letby worked there will begin this week.
Former neonatal nurse Letby was convicted in 2023 of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill seven others at the hospital between 2015 and 2016. She has been sentenced to multiple whole life sentences for her crimes.
What is the scope of the Thirlwall Inquiry?
The Thirlwall Inquiry is an independent public inquiry that aims to "examine events at the Countess of Chester Hospital and their implications following the trial, and subsequent convictions, of former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby of murder and attempted murder of babies at the hospital".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The inquiry will look into how Letby was able to carry out these crimes within the NHS hospital, as well as investigate how the NHS handled the case and its response to doctors who raised concerns.
The inquiry, which will begin tomorrow at Liverpool Town Hall, will be chaired by Court of Appeal judge Lady Justice Thirlwall. Proceedings are expected to last four and a half months. Once the inquiry concludes, Lady Thirlwall will provide a final report with recommendations to the health secretary.
Why was the Thirlwall Inquiry ordered?
Following Letby's conviction in August 2023, there was a public outcry and deep concern over how she was able to operate undetected. Steve Barclay, the then health secretary, ordered the inquiry, which he said would "seek to ensure the parents and families impacted get the answers they need".
"Following on from the work already under way by NHS England, it will help us identify where and how patient safety standards failed to be met and ensure mothers and their partners rightly have faith in our healthcare system."
What will the inquiry focus on?
While the inquiry has no power to determine criminal or civil liability, it will try to highlight where failings have occurred. The inquiry has said that its "key objectives" are to "seek answers for the victims' families and ensure lessons are learned".
It will also "examine the wider circumstances, including the response and conduct of the NHS, its staff and its regulators", according to the inquiry's website.
The inquiry will be split into three areas, with Part A focused on exploring the "experiences of the Countess of Chester Hospital and other relevant NHS services, of all the parents of the babies named in the indictment".
Part B will then look at the conduct of those working at the hospital, run by Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and how concerns raised by staff members about Letby were handled.
Part C will look at broader issues in the NHS, including management and governance structures, to assess if enough is being done to protect vulnerable patients like newborns while in hospital.
Who will be involved in the inquiry?
The core participants giving evidence will include the families of Letby's victims, the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, several NHS bodies like NHS England, and key hospital staff who were in leadership roles while Letby worked at the Cheshire hospital.
The inquiry, which was not initially given full statutory powers, was upgraded last year to have greater powers to compel witnesses to give evidence.
Why is the inquiry controversial?
Despite Letby's conviction, concerns have been raised by some medical experts and media outlets over the evidence presented at her trial. In August, two dozen scientists, medics and statisticians wrote to the health secretary, Wes Streeting, calling for the inquiry to be postponed, to "allow for further investigation and to hear wider professional concerns", said The Telegraph.
They were concerned the inquiry's terms of reference "may unintentionally deflect from multiple potential causes of neonatal deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital and thus miss the opportunities to draw the correct wider lessons for the NHS".
They said there were concerns over how the legal system could be "particularly vulnerable to errors when dealing with intricate scientific evidence, especially in cases involving statistical anomalies in healthcare settings, and the complex physiology of neonates".
In May 2024, The New Yorker magazine in the US published a controversial 13,000-word investigation that questioned the legitimacy of the Letby case.
A solicitor representing the families of six Letby victims said online speculation about the safety of the nurse's conviction was "upsetting" for all of her clients. Speaking to BBC "Breakfast" this morning, Tamlin Bolton said: "I can't stress enough how upsetting that has been for all of the families that I represent."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.
-
Paralympics: can Team USA turn things around for Los Angeles 2028?
Today's Big Question Beijing and London offer model for how hosting can lead to medal success as China maintains dominance
By The Week Staff Published
-
5 hilarious cartoons about the start of football season
Cartoons Artists take on holy vows, taking chances, and more
By The Week US Published
-
5 thought-provoking cartoons about thoughts and prayers
Cartoons Artists take on reasonable rhetoric, acceptable actions, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The UK's scams and fraud epidemic
The Explainer Record numbers are complaining they've fallen victim to online fraudsters
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
South Korea's deepfake porn crisis
The Explainer President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced a crackdown but is a wider issue being ignored?
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
India doctors' strike: rape and murder of student triggers widespread protests
The Explainer Nationwide outrage at a brutal attack on a female medical student raises familiar problems for country
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Lucy Letby: a miscarriage of justice?
The Explainer Since Letby's conviction for killing seven babies at a neonatal unit, experts have expressed grave doubts about the case
By The Week UK Published
-
The manosphere: the shady online network of masculinists
The Explainer A new police report said a rise in radicalised young men is contributing to an increase in violence against women and girls
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Europe's drug gangs in the spotlight
The Explainer The illegal narcotics trade is fuelling a surge in gang violence across the continent
By The Week UK Published
-
The #MeToo movements around the world
The Explainer French men have been sharing stories of abuse in the latest calling out of sexual assault and harassment
By The Week Staff Published
-
Deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies hang over Sydney's Mardi Gras
The Explainer Police officer, the former partner of TV presenter victim, charged with two counts of murder after turning himself in
By Austin Chen, The Week UK Published