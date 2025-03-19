Art review: Christine Sun Kim: 'All Day All Night'
Whitney Museum of American Art, New York City, through July 6
Christine Sun Kim’s best work “can change how you see the world of the disabled,” said Jerry Saltz in NYMag.com. A multimedia artist who was born deaf, the 45-year-old California native often expresses exasperation in drawings, diagrams, wall paintings, and videos. But if that makes her first museum show seem to some like a bid to exact revenge on a society that persistently disadvantages the deaf, “it is revenge at its most gripping.” In many of Kim’s works, such as a terrific video in which she and her husband take turns making sign language and augmenting the language with facial expressions, “you can hear a sardonic sort of laughter, laced with suffering.” Call it identity art if you want, but it fits the category “only in the sense that all art, in stitching the contours and distortions of experience, is identity art.”
To be clear, “Kim’s focus isn’t on disability or victimhood,” said Brian P. Kelly in The Wall Street Journal. “Rather, she’s a semiotician of the most contemporary strain, probing not just language and its limits but the nature of communication itself.” When, in her 2018 series “English vs Deaf English,” she juxtaposes how certain phrases in spoken English are translated into American Sign Language, she’s highlighting both the limits and liberties in all translation. “Not gonna repeat myself” in spoken English becomes “train gone sorry” in ASL. “No way” becomes “finish” — as do “too much” and “knock it off.” Kim’s works on paper “are the stars here,” and they become more elaborate when she begins incorporating the conventions of infographics. In her “Degrees of Deaf Rage,” she draws diagrams of various angles to convey the level of rage triggered by various affronts, from “acute rage” for minor annoyances to “full-on rage” for, as she writes beneath a blackened circle, “years of dealing with family and relatives who do not know sign language.”
Kim’s sound-related pieces can seem more formally innovative, said Emily Watlington in Art in America. With 2017’s The Grid of Prefixed Acousmatics, she “manages to cement complicated ideas from sound studies into ceramic sculptures.” Elsewhere, she translates the idea of an echo into a room-filling visual. But what’s special about “All Day All Night,” which travels to Minneapolis next year, is that it’s “the first major museum show to allow an artist confronting disability to be as expansive as she is.” Kim is interested in advocating for the Deaf community. But she also makes work that expresses her interest in music, sound, Deaf culture, and language. Again and again, said Lisa Yin Zhang in Hyperallergic, her work “reiterates how wondrous, devastating, exhausting, not enough, too much, funny, and beautiful language can be.”
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Video game review: Split Fiction and Monster Hunter: Wilds
Feature A split-screen sci-fi adventure and the return of a 20-year-old monster-hunting franchise
By The Week US Published
-
Abdulrazak Gurnah’s 6 favorite books about war and colonialism
Feature The Nobel Prize winner recommends works by Michael Ondaatje, Toni Morrison, and more
By The Week US Published
-
JFK document dump is a bonanza for conspiracy theorists and historians alike
THE EXPLAINER The release of thousands of files on John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination offers scholars and skeptics a new look at one of the country's lowest moments
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Abdulrazak Gurnah's 6 favorite books about war and colonialism
Feature The Nobel Prize winner recommends works by Michael Ondaatje, Toni Morrison, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Museum exhibitions across the globe are in artful bloom this spring. These are 5 to experience.
The Week Recommends See treasures from ancient Japan, Versailles and the Forbidden City
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Book reviews: ‘One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This’ and ‘How to Be Avant-Garde: Modern Artists and the Quest to End Art’
Feature Examining the West’s role in Gaza’s war and how the art market has ruined art
By The Week US Published
-
Film reviews: Black Bag and Novocaine
Feature A spy hunts for a rat—who could be his own wife—and a guy who can’t feel pain turns action hero.
By The Week US Published
-
David Johansen: the glam rocker who was a godfather of punk
Feature His band, the New York Dolls, influenced the Sex Pistols, the Ramones, and even the Smiths
By The Week US Published
-
Peter Parker picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends The acclaimed writer and biographer of Some Men in London: Queer Life 1945- 1959 and 1960-1967 lists his most-loved reads
By The Week UK Published
-
Ningaloo: Australia's other great reef
The Week Recommends Get up close and personal with whale sharks in an incredible underwater experience
By The Week UK Published
-
Sweet date and sour tamarind sea bass recipe
The Week Recommends Combination of flavours makes a perfect lunch
By The Week UK Published