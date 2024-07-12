In the Eye of the Storm: Modernism in Ukraine – a 'captivating' exhibition

The show features more than 60 works created by Ukrainian artists in the first decades of the 20th century

Volodymyr Burliuk’s Ukrainian Peasant Woman (1910-1911)
'As much an education as an art show'
If there is one "tiny shred of good" that has come out of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is that we have finally started to take notice of this "fascinating and crucial" country, said Waldemar Januszczak in The Sunday Times. Where once we might have considered it "a foggy blob in our lopsided imagining of Europe", occupied by various neighbouring powers for much of its history, its people and culture have now taken centre stage in our collective imagination. 

In the past, the story of modern art has seldom contained a "single paragraph" about Ukraine. Now, this "involving" exhibition, featuring more than 60 works created by Ukrainian artists in the first decades of the 20th century, sets that right. It tells "a complex artistic tale that keeps bumping tragically into the harsh world of politics". Most of the works here come from Ukraine's National Museum of Art, and were "smuggled out" of the country to keep them safe and promote a cultural history distinct from that of its larger neighbour. "As much an education as an art show, this is an important event."

