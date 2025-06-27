No self-portraits: why art galleries are banning selfies

Priceless art has been damaged by visitors desperate to take a snap with star attractions, leading some galleries and museums to start fighting back

Selfie in art gallery
Some galleries have placed restrictions on selfie takers, while others have embraced the concept to attract new visitors
(Image credit: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)
By
published

The Uffizi Galleries in Florence will set "precise limits" on visitors taking selfies after an 18th-century portrait was damaged by a tourist who fell into the painting after posing for a photo in front of it.

The director of Uffizi, Simone Verde, said the number of people visiting the gallery to "make memes or take selfies for social media" had become "rampant", and in response, the institution will introduce as-yet-unspecified restrictions to help protect its "cultural heritage".

