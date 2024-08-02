Paris 1924: Sport, Art and the Body – a 'riveting' show

A century after the last Paris Olympics, the 'invigorating' exhibition explores the artistic legacy of the Games

The Gymnast by George Grosz
The Gymnast by George Grosz
(Image credit: Collection of the McNay Art Museum / Estate of George Grosz)
By
published
in the week recommends

As athletes from around the world gather in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Fitzwilliam is staging a show that explores the artistic legacy of the Games the last time they were held in the French capital, exactly a century ago, said Laura Freeman in The Times.

Back in 1924, Paris was the undisputed "artistic centre of Europe, if not the world", and "for every athlete leaping further, hurdling higher and fighting tougher than any man or woman" ever had before, "there was an avant-garde artist breaking the boundaries... and every painterly rule in the book" – often using sport as their inspiration.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends From The Magazine Art Exhibition
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸