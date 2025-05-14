Trump vs. the arts: Fresh strikes against PBS and the NEA

Trump wants to cut funding for public broadcasting and the arts, which would save a little but cost a lot for red states

Sesame Street&#039;s Big Bird
"Beating up on Sesame Street isn't necessarily the flex the GOP thinks it is"
(Image credit: Noam Galai /WireImage / Getty Images)
By
published

"Beating up on Sesame Street isn't necessarily the flex the GOP thinks it is," said Brian Lowry in The Wrap. But last week, President Trump drew cheers from his base when he sharpened his assault on PBS and NPR amid a wider culture war offensive. In a May 1 executive order, Trump demanded a cessation of federal funding to both media nonprofits "to the maximum extent allowed by law."

The president may in fact have no authority to end the $500 million in annual congressional funding that flows to PBS and NPR, as leaders of those organizations quickly argued. But while Trump and his allies claim that the cut would be justified because PBS and NPR's news and public affairs programming is biased, any across-the-board reduction achieved by the president "will inflict at least as much damage on those who live in states he carried in the last election as on bright-blue bastions of liberal elites." Rural stations rely far more heavily on federal funding than big-city stations, and if those stations go dark, so does the access of many households to Big Bird and other valued content.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸