V&A East opens its doors with ‘genuinely exciting’ exhibits

Inaugural exhibition offers tour through the history of black music in Britain

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V&amp;A East museum opening April
Displays are ‘selected to appeal to younger visitors more interested in contemporary culture, politics and social justice than historic artefacts’
(Image credit: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images)

For centuries, east London’s Lower Lea Valley was “a place of sullen and sometimes surreal industry”, said Catherine Slessor in The Guardian: people still talk about its “fridge mountain”.

But all that changed in the run-up to the 2012 Olympics. This area became a focal point of the athletics – and when the Games ended, it was decided that their legacy would be the “Olympicopolis”, a cultural quarter inspired by the “Albertopolis” that was built in west London in the wake of the Great Exhibition. The quarter’s tongue-twisty nickname didn’t stick, but the vision was pursued, and its latest addition is this new outpost of the V&A.

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As for the galleries, wandering them I found “my toes tingling with pleasure” at the beauty, the craftsmanship, the ingenuity, and also “curling in agony” at all the modish references to “lived experience” and “transcultural identities”. These flaws are maddening. But the museum is still a wonderful resource. “I am thrilled it is here.”

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