All in the Family: Trump's nephew paints 'engrossing' picture of 'toxic' clan

Fred III's new book reads like a 'cathartic exercise'

Book cover of All in the Family The Trumps and How We Got This Way by Fred Trump
It becomes clear early on in his tell-all memoir that Fred III 'thinks his uncle is a jerk'
(Image credit: Simon & Schuster)
By
published
in the week recommends

"Forget about the sanctity of the human family", said Peter Conran in The Observer. "If you're a Trump, the institution is a convenient mechanism for ensuring inheritance, whether of gilded financial assets or brazen moral defects."

In his new memoir, "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way", New York real estate executive Fred III attempts to separate himself from his troubled lineage. The son of the late Fred Trump Jr and nephew of the former president aspires to be "a different kind of Trump", while "coyly" trading on his "tainted surname".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Donald Trump
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸