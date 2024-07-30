Amy Stewart's 6 favorite books for plant enthusiasts
The best-selling author recommends works by Naoko Abe, Ann Patchett, and more
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
Amy Stewart is the best-selling author of "Wicked Plants," "The Drunken Botanist," and several other nonfiction works about the natural world. Her new book is "The Tree Collectors," a tribute to people whose arboreal obsessions have beautified the world.
'The Sakura Obsession' by Naoko Abe (2019)
I was astonished to learn that the great majority of cherry trees in Japan are just one variety, and that many rare varieties that existed in past centuries have been lost. Naoko Abe, a journalist, gained access to a rich archive that told the story of how a passionate English gardener helped save many of them from extinction a century ago. It's a remarkable story of international friendships. Buy it here.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Tom Lake' by Ann Patchett (2023)
This was the best novel I read last year. Everything Patchett writes is luscious and gorgeous, but this book earns extra points from me because its story, about a mother sharing recollections with her adult daughters of a past romance, takes place on a Michigan cherry farm. Buy it here.
'Eliza Scidmore' by Diana P. Parsell (2023)
I'm going to stay with cherry trees for a moment, because this biography tells the story of a groundbreaking 19th-century journalist and world traveler who wrote books on Alaska, Japan, China, and India, then worked tirelessly to bring cherry trees to Washington, D.C. Buy it here.
'Abundant Beauty' by Marianne North (2011)
Would you like more tales of adventurous women? Botanical artist Marianne North, a friend of Charles Darwin's, traveled the world in the second half of the 19th century and made extraordinary paintings of the plants she saw. She kept a journal, and the most thrilling excerpts from her travels are included here. Buy it here.
'Frank N. Meyer: Plant Hunter in Asia' by Isabel Shipley Cunningham (1984)
Speaking of daring adventures: At the beginning of the 20th century, the man who brought us the Meyer lemon traveled all over Asia, to his great peril, in search of new food crops. Buy it here.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
'The Ghost Forest' by Greg King (2023)
King, a former journalist who became a conservation activist, discovered a trove of historical records revealing that early efforts to save California's giant redwoods were really a front for industrialists who wished to raze them. It's a shocking and entirely unexpected story. King, with his generations-long connection to the redwood forests, is the perfect person to tell the tale. Buy it here.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
6 pristine homes in Wisconsin
Feature Featuring a two-sided fireplace in Caledonia and an ornamental pond in River Hills
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Assign seats, Southwest, and make your extra buck. But remember your customers.'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is JD Vance the right pick for Trump's VP?
Talking Points Questions swirl as the heir-apparent to the MAGA movement struggles on the campaign trail
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
6 pristine homes in Wisconsin
Feature Featuring a two-sided fireplace in Caledonia and an ornamental pond in River Hills
By The Week Staff Published
-
Alice Munro: should we still read a fallen saint?
From The Magazine Claims author excused abuse of daughter at hands of stepfather has readers 'sifting sentences for missed clues'
By The Week UK Published
-
Leonora Carrington: Rebel Visionary – an exhibition of 'unearthly delights'
The 'captivating' show features over 70 pieces spanning everything from paintings to tapestries
By The Week UK Published
-
Patrick Bishop picks his five favourite books
The acclaimed historian chooses works by Ernest Hemingway, Richard Cobb and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Lady in the Lake: 'brooding' murder-mystery casts 'a potent spell'
Natalie Portman gives a 'scene-stealing' show in period thriller
By The Week UK Published
-
Twisters review: 'warm-blooded' film explores dangerous weather
The Week Recommends The film, focusing on 'tornado wranglers', stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell
By The Week UK Published
-
6 coastal homes in Cape Cod
Feature Featuring a wall of glass in Mashpee and an undulating roofline in Wellfleet
By The Week Staff Published
-
Peng Shepherd's 6 favorite works with themes of magical realism
Feature The author recommends works by Susanna Clarke, George Saunders, and more
By The Week US Published