Coming of Age by Lucy Foulkes: 'wise and revelatory' guide to the teenage mind

The psychologist shows how our 'enduringly vivid' formative years shape the adults we become

Psychologist and author Lucy Foulkes against a pale green wall.
Lucy Foulkes' book is by turns 'funny, hair-raising and moving'
(Image credit: Chris McAndrew / The Times)
What does your "reminiscence bump" look like, asked David Shariatmadari in The Guardian. If that sounds "like a blow to the head with a touch of amnesia", it is not – but it can still be painful. As the psychologist Lucy Foulkes explains in her new book, the term refers to the period during which adults report the "greatest number of important autobiographical memories". It tends to start when we're about ten and "peaks at 20, taking in a plethora of firsts": first kiss, first love, first dabblings with drink or drugs, as well as bullying, break-ups and bereavements.

And as Foulkes shows, these "enduringly vivid" years "define the adults we become". Our identities, she argues in "Coming of Age", are shaped by the stories we tell about ourselves – and adolescence is when "this narration begins in earnest". By turns funny, hair-raising and moving, the book is a "wise and revelatory" guide to the complexities of the teenage mind.

