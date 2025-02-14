Eimear McBride picks her favourite books
Irish novelist shares works by Christa Wolf, Edna O'Brien and Bram Stoker
The author of the Women's Prize-winning "A Girl is a Half-formed Thing" chooses her six favourites. Her latest novel, "The City Changes Its Face" – a love story set in 1990s London – is published this week.
The Transylvanian Trilogy
Miklós Bánffy, 1934-1940
A cross between Proust and Tolstoy, this is the story of a doomed love affair and a doomed artist in the last years of the doomed Habsburg empire. A compulsively readable "Oh, how we fiddled while Rome burned" epic.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Time and Tide
Edna O'Brien, 1992
This is another gem, among a number of under-appreciated novels waiting to be rediscovered, in the author's back catalogue. There's a great deal of sadness in it, but the lyric beauty of Edna O'Brien's prose radiates through and wards off sentimentality.
Year of the King: An Actor's Diary and Sketchbook
Antony Sher, 1985
An utterly brilliant piece of theatre writing from the one of the greatest Shakespearian actors of the past century, sharing insights into, and detailing the preparations for, his landmark performance of Richard III.
The Quest for Christa T.
Christa Wolf, 1968
A fragmented, wrenching, experimental novel in which a woman reconstructs her friend's life after her early death. But not only. It's also an exploration of the ills of Germany, from the Second World War up to the GDR in the 1960s.
Dracula
Bram Stoker, 1897
This doesn't really need an introduction, but it was my teenage introduction to the wonderful world of Irish gothic fiction and I've been dabbling in it ever since. Sex, death, foreign travel, corsets and vampires – what else does a novel need?
Resurrection
Leo Tolstoy, 1899
While also containing sex and corsets, this is quite different and one of Tolstoy's finest. An attack on hypocrisy, the abuse of power and injustice, it was a personal exorcism of sorts for the writer himself and remains a profoundly moving read.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Romance scammers are taking advantage of Americans
Under the Radar The FBI and tech companies have warned against these scams
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
-
How to see the wonders of Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve
The Week Recommends Adventure is out there, 365 days a year
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: February 14, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Amandaland: Lucy Punch dazzles in 'glorious' Motherland spin-off
The Week Recommends Joanna Lumley reprises her role as Amanda's 'exquisitely disparaging' mother
By The Week UK Published
-
6 refreshing homes in Miami
Feature Featuring a home previously owned by concert pianist Ruth Greenfield in Spring Garden and a wraparound balcony in Coconut Grove
By The Week Staff Published
-
Pagan Kennedy's 6 favorite books that inspire resistance
Feature The author recommends works by Patrick Radden Keefe, Margaret Atwood, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Bucatini alla zozzona recipe
The Week Recommends Classic Roman dish is 'slurpy, fun and absolutely heavenly'
By The Week UK Published
-
James Birch shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The curator and art dealer picks works by Mikhail Lermontov, Negley Farson and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Iconic: a 'compact but brilliant' exhibition
The Week Recommends 'Charismatic' show explores how artists are inspired by photography
By The Week UK Published
-
Companion: Sophie Thatcher brings 'wonderful delicacy' to robotic girlfriend
The Week Recommends Slick sci-fi thriller is 'clever, funny and exquisitely cast'
By The Week UK Published
-
The Secret Painter: Joe Tucker's 'witty and touching' memoir explores lifelong hidden talent
The Week Recommends A 'fitting tribute' to a man who explored working-class communities in his art
By The Week UK Published