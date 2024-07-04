Endgame 1944: the 'superb' story of a vital Second World War battle

Jonathan Dimbleby's book explores the confrontation between Stalin's Red Army and Hitler's troops

Russian assault troops charge down a street during the advance through Poland
Endgame 1944 explores Operation Bagration in Russia
(Image credit: Victor Temin / Slava Katamidze Collection / Getty Images)
By
published

In Britain, 1944 is remembered primarily as "the year of D-Day, when thousands of British, Canadian and American soldiers waded ashore on the Normandy beaches" , said Dominic Sandbrook in The Sunday Times. Yet as Jonathan Dimbleby shows in his superb new book, what was happening "hundreds of miles to the east" was in reality even more significant. There, in an offensive known as Operation Bagration, "more than six million men of Stalin's Red Army were driving back about two million of Hitler's best troops". 

"Endgame" tells the story of this epic confrontation, which Dimbleby describes as the "most brutal mega-conflict in the annals of human warfare". Although best known as a broadcaster, Dimbleby is also a first-rate historian, able to "move deftly from the broad strategic picture and the tragic details of individuals' lives". This is his fourth book about the Second World War – "Barbarossa", his last, was about Hitler's attempt to invade Russia in 1941 – and it's "his best yet". 

