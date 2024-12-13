Joya Chatterji shares her favourite books
The historian chooses works by Thomas Hardy, George Eliot and Peter Carey
The historian/writer chooses her favourite novels (and a memoir). Last week, she was crowned winner of the Wolfson History Prize 2024 for her book "Shadows at Noon: The South Asian Twentieth Century".
Speak, Memory
Vladimir Nabokov, 1951
This is my all-time favourite – I've probably read it about 50 times. A profound, honest memoir of exile, it's searing, but at the same time luxuriously beautiful.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Tess of the D’Urbervilles
Thomas Hardy, 1891
I'm a real Hardy fan and could have picked any of his books – but with Tess, there's something deeply tragic about the way terrible things just keep happening to her that I've never been able to get out of my mind.
Middlemarch
George Eliot, 1871
I read this when I was about eight and assumed it was written by a very clever boy. It wasn't until I was 18 that I realised it was by a woman – then I understood. It's a book I return to.
The God of Small Things
Arundhati Roy, 1997
I love the way the house in this novel is practically its own character, as is the weather. It reminds me a little of Hardy, actually, but it's so much more ferocious. It left me changed, and its imprint is all over "Shadows at Noon". I don't write like Roy at all – very few can – but by God hers is one hell of a book.
A House for Mr Biswas
V.S. Naipaul, 1961
Naipaul is the total opposite of Roy, but his writing is so spare and clear and beautiful. This book made me see the Sugar Islands in a way I'd never seen them before. When my mother, a great reader, gave it to me, I couldn't get over its power.
Oscar and Lucinda
Peter Carey, 1988
I include this book not only because of its absolutely fantastic characters, but because of the way it tells the story of the brutal conquest of Australia against the backdrop of a really rather one-sided love affair. It was among Carey's earliest novels, and of course he went on to write several other brilliant ones.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
How much should you spend on holiday gifts?
The Explainer Let your personal budget be your guide
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How much is Juan Soto worth?
Today's big question Will the New York Mets regret the record-setting mega-contract signed by the coveted outfielder?
By David Faris Published
-
Crossword: December 13, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Ballet Shoes: 'magnificent' show 'never puts a foot wrong'
The Week Recommends Stage adaptation of Noel Streatfeild's much-loved children's novel is a Christmas treat
By The Week UK Published
-
Black Doves: Keira Knightley stars in 'gleeful' spy thriller
The Week Recommends Entertaining Netflix series is a 'crash-bang helter-skelter ride' that gets better every episode
By The Week UK Published
-
Shahnaz Habib's 6 favorite books that explore different cultures
Feature The essayist and translator recommends works by Vivek Shanbhag, Adania Shibli, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 unbelievable homes near national parks
Feature Featuring a lodge surrounded by red-rock mountains in Utah and a cottage within walking distance of Acadia National Park
By The Week Staff Published
-
Teriyaki salmon skewers recipe
Recipe This delicious Asian-inspired dish is easy to make
By The Week UK Published
-
Gregg Wallace: a man out of time?
Talking Point MasterChef presenter's downfall shines spotlight on how mistreatment of junior staff has all too often been ignored
By The Week UK Published
-
Lucy Hughes-Hallett picks her favourite long books
The Week Recommends The cultural historian chooses works by Charles Dickens, Eleanor Catton and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Tirzah Garwood: Beyond Ravilious – an 'enchanting' show
The Week Recommends Exhibition at Dulwich Picture Gallery displays over 80 works of the overshadowed artist
By The Week UK Published