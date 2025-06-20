Larry Lamb shares his favourite books

The actor chooses books from throughout his life. He will be talking about his own recent novel, "All Wrapped Up", at the Bradford Literature Festival on 28 June.

A Bright Shining Lie

Neil Sheehan, 1988

In 1968, I was selling encyclopaedias to American servicemen in Germany. Every one of them was either going to Vietnam, returning from Vietnam, or doing all they could to avoid it. Reading this history-biography 50 years later opened my eyes to the reality of the horror show that thousands of young men my age had wasted their lives for.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Available on The Week Bookshop

The Earth

Émile Zola, 1887

I'd been rebuilding a dilapidated house in a tiny farming community in Normandy, and spoke just enough French to begin to understand the differences between me and my workmates. Then, recommended by a French friend, I read this and learnt how profound those differences really are.

Damascus Station

David McCloskey, 2021

A distinguished gentleman in the upper echelons of British government and counter-espionage recommended this, and I bought it on the spot. Although I'm not a regular reader of thrillers, I was hooked.

Available on The Week Bookshop

Barkskins

Annie Proulx, 2016

I once lived for two years in Canada in the tribal areas of the Micmac native people, but barely got to know anything of their story. Many years later I read this novel and marvelled at my ignorance. How could I have lived somewhere so important to North America's history and never asked questions of the people I saw every day? I consumed every word, barely pausing for sleep.

Available on The Week Bookshop

The Usual Desire to Kill

Camilla Barnes, 2025

I was involved in the evolution of this book from a series of written sketches to a play – both funny and deeply moving – and eventually into its final form. It was a fantastic lesson in the power of the novel, taking me into the minds of characters I thought I knew, and finally telling me the real story.

Available on The Week Bookshop