Lucy Hughes-Hallett picks her favourite long books
The cultural historian chooses works by Charles Dickens, Eleanor Catton and others
The award-winning cultural historian and novelist chooses her favourite long books. Her latest book, "The Scapegoat", a biography of the first Duke of Buckingham, is out now.
The Iliad
Homer, translated by Emily Wilson 2023
I'm celebrating long books here – ones in which the author has space to build a whole world – so let's begin with the foundational work of Western literature. Homer's epic is a war story, blazing with the hectic glamour of violence; and it's an anti-war story, grieving plangently over the horror and futility of conflict. Wilson's translation gives it new cogency.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Available on The Week Bookshop
Our Mutual Friend
Charles Dickens, 1865
I'm writing about Dickens at the moment, and rereading this novel I'm struck again by the hallucinatory strangeness of its dark vision of London – corpses in the river, piles of filth mutating into money – and by the prodigious energy of Dickens's prose.
Available on The Week Bookshop
The Man on a Donkey
H.F.M Prescott, 1952
The other side of the story told in "Wolf Hall". Prescott presents the dissolution of the monasteries from the numerous interlaced viewpoints of ordinary people – nuns made homeless, devout country people bewildered, the instigators of the Pilgrimage of Grace heading towards their ghastly ends.
Available on The Week Bookshop
The Luminaries
Eleanor Catton, 2013
I took this novel with me to New Zealand once, because it's set there, and rationed myself to 50 pages a day because I couldn't bear the idea of finishing it. An intricately tangled plot about a 19th century gold rush, with a host of compelling characters.
Available on The Week Bookshop
Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell
Susanna Clarke, 2004
Another historical novel of a sweeping breadth. The rivalry of two magicians, one a man of the Enlightenment, the other the quintessence of the new spirit of Romanticism, set in a world where folklore and superstition speak eloquently of seismic cultural change. Clarke's fantasy is dazzlingly real.
Available on The Week Bookshop
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Tirzah Garwood: Beyond Ravilious – an 'enchanting' show
The Week Recommends Exhibition at Dulwich Picture Gallery displays over 80 works of the overshadowed artist
By The Week UK Published
-
How to choose a high-yield savings account
The Explainer What to consider, from interest rates to fees to accessibility
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Polycystic ovary syndrome: What it is, how it's treated and why it's often misunderstood
The Explainer PCOS affects millions, but there is still no cure outside of treating symptoms separately
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Tirzah Garwood: Beyond Ravilious – an 'enchanting' show
The Week Recommends Exhibition at Dulwich Picture Gallery displays over 80 works of the overshadowed artist
By The Week UK Published
-
Live in a warm climate? Remember to pack these cold weather necessities for your next winter vacation
The Week Recommends Pack accordingly to avoid freezing during your travels
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
The Importance of Being Earnest: Wilde classic given 'fizzing' update
The Week Recommends Ncuti Gatwa and Sharon D. Clarke star in this 'bold and brash' reboot
By The Week UK Published
-
Christmas gift guide for those who have everything
The Week Recommends Presents for those who have everything
By The Week UK Published
-
A Christmas Carol(ish): a 'wacky' show of 'festive chaos'
The Week Recommends Nick Mohammed's 'wacky' take on Dickens's classic tale
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
One Hundred Years of Solitude: 'epic' adaptation captures magic of 'unfilmable' novel
The Week Recommends Netflix series based on Gabriel Garcia Marquez's world-famous book is 'remarkable' TV
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Patria Palace: a chic, relaxing bolthole in the heart of Lecce
The Week Recommends Elegant hotel with stunning views of the city's baroque cathedral and access to a beach club on the Adriatric coast
By Nick Hendry Published
-
6 inviting homes in Montana
Feature Featuring a walls of windows in Whitefish and a wraparound porch in Livingston
By The Week Staff Published