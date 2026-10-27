Naomi Alderman’s 6 favorite books

The English novelist recommends works by Elizabeth Knox, John Wyndham, and Jorge Luis Borges

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Naomi Alderman headshot
The main character of her new novel share's Alderman's name
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Naomi Alderman is the author of The Power, a 2016 best seller that won the U.K.’s Women’s Prize for Fiction. In her new novel, The Strangers, a writer also named Naomi Alderman is wrestling with grief when she discovers an alien animal species that begins proliferating.

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