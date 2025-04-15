Book reviews: 'Miracles and Wonder: The Historical Mystery of Jesus' and 'When the Going Was Good: An Editor's Adventures During the Last Golden Age of Magazines'

The college dropout who ruled the magazine era and the mysteries surrounding Jesus Christ

An artwork depicting Jesus Christ
Miracles and Wonder charts "a reasonable middle ground" between scholarly skepticism and an appreciation of the stories told about Jesus




'Miracles and Wonder: The Historical Mystery of Jesus' by Elaine Pagels

The compelling latest book from the best-selling religious scholar Elaine Pagels is "a kind of culminating work," said Adam Gopnik in The New Yorker. For the first time, the author of The Gnostic Gospels has written a volume focused on Jesus, and it charts "a reasonable middle ground" between scholarly skepticism and an appreciation of the extra-rational power of the stories told about Jesus in the New Testament. Pagels accepts as a given that Jesus existed. But starting with the Bible's claims that he was born to a virgin, Pagels unpacks the miracles ascribed to him to explain what Scripture's writers were up to when they recorded such tales. Instead of scolding the faith's early Evangelists for the Gospels' departures from verifiable fact, "Pagels revels in the contradictions and the inconsistencies not as flaws to be explained away but as signs of the faith's capaciousness."



