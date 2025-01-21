Stacy Horn's 6 favorite works that explore the spectrum of evil
The author recommends works by Kazuo Ishiguro, Anthony Doerr, and more
When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.
Stacy Horn's forthcoming book, "The Killing Fields of East New York," reveals how a 1970s white-collar crime spree transformed a Brooklyn neighborhood into the city's deadliest. Below, Horn recommends books that reset a reader's understanding of evil and complicity.
'The Glass Hotel' by Emily St. John Mandel (2020)
How do people like Bernie Madoff live with themselves after knowingly destroying many lives? This novel, a subtle masterpiece with a Ponzi scheme at its center, shows evil's complexity and how we all become to some extent corrupted. Everyone is trapped by forces within and without. We transcend those forces to the degree we're able to, or, in many cases, not at all. Buy it here.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Never Let Me Go' by Kazuo Ishiguro (2005)
Another masterpiece, this novel depicts the various attitudes ordinary people assume in order to go about their lives in the face of unspeakable injustice. Ishiguro's characters are also trapped at different points on a spectrum of evil, some directly participating in a ghastly cloning operation, others discovering it to be horrifying, but moving on. Buy it here.
'All the Light We Cannot See' by Anthony Doerr (2014)
Doerr's World War II novel somehow manages to be enchanting and hopeful while exploring the moral ambiguities we encounter along the bell curve of evil. A captivating array of answers to impossible questions. Buy it here.
'Shot in the Heart' by Mikal Gilmore (1994)
Detectives who investigate unsolved homicides, I have learned, do not always hate the murderers they capture. Gilmore's story of his family, and of his brother who was executed for murder, is a heartbreaking account of the origins of evil and how hate is sometimes not the most enlightened or productive response. Buy it here.
'The Chickenshit Club' by Jesse Eisinger (2017)
How do the "good guys" live with themselves when they repeatedly let unrepentant criminals go, enabling them to ruin more lives? This book explains why we don't prosecute financial criminals. Learning of the gradual "boiling frog" enfeebling of the Justice Department is painful. Buy it here.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
'Poverty, by America' by Matthew Desmond (2023)
Poverty in America persists, Desmond illustrates, because the rest of us benefit when our country does "so much more to subsidize affluence than to alleviate poverty." We all fall somewhere on the bell curve of evil, and the fact that we don't take this seriously is perhaps the greatest evil. We should do more. Buy it here.
This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.
-
'Many of us have warned for years of a rising ecofascist threat in response to climate chaos'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Is this the end of cigarettes?
Today's Big Question An FDA rule targets nicotine addiction
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
A beginner's guide to exploring the Amazon
The Week Recommends Trek carefully — and respectfully — in the world's largest rainforest
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
A family tour of Rajasthan by train
The Week Recommends The 'cacophonous, kaleidoscopic' cities of India are fascinating to explore
By The Week UK Published
-
The best new cars for 2025
The Week Recommends From family SUVs to luxury all-electrics these are the most hotly anticipated vehicles
By The Week UK Published
-
Babygirl: Nicole Kidman stars in 'riveting' erotic thriller
The Week Recommends 'The sex and the silliness' is quite fun, but it's 'ploddingly predictable stuff'
By The Week UK Published
-
Smoked haddock soufflé recipe
The Week Recommends Velvety soft soufflé has a delicate and enticing flavour
By The Week UK Published
-
Forbidden Territories: an 'ambitious and ingenious' exhibition
The Week Recommends 'Extravaganza' of a show features an array of works celebrating 100 years of surrealist landscapes
By The Week UK Published
-
Jonathan Sumption shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The medieval historian recommends works by Edward Gibbon, Johan Huizinga and others
By The Week UK Published
-
A Real Pain: Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg star in 'uproariously funny' drama
The Week Recommends The film, dubbed an heir of Woody Allen, follows Jewish American cousins who travel to Poland in memory of their late grandmother
By The Week UK Published
-
Titaníque: 'outrageous' Céline Dion parody is a lot of fun
The Week Recommends 'Frothy' musical spoof of the blockbuster film with 'sparkling' performances
By The Week UK Published