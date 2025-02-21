Tash Aw picks his favourite books

From Baldwin to Chekhov, the Malaysian writer shares his top picks

Malaysian writer Tash Aw
Tash Aw's new novel The South is out this week
(Image credit: Ulf Andersen / Getty Images)
By
published

The Malaysian writer chooses his five favourite books. His debut, "The Harmony Silk Factory", won the Whitbread First Novel Award. His new novel, "The South", is out this week.

Giovanni's Room

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸