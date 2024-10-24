The Story of a Heart: a 'heart-rending' account of two children and one heart
Dr. Rachel Clarke's 'finest book yet' blends the 'arresting and the informative'
"In 2017, a nine-year-old girl from Devon was involved in a car crash that left her with a catastrophic brain injury," said Fiona Sturges in The Guardian. Knowing the person Keira was – someone who'd go "out of her way to rescue insects in distress" – her family immediately asked if she could donate her organs. Meanwhile, another nine- year-old lay on a hospital bed in Cheshire, "painfully thin and being kept alive with a mechanical heart pump". Max's heart had become "dangerously enlarged" after he'd developed acute cardiomyopathy; he and his family knew that only a transplant could save his life.
"In 'The Story of a Heart', Dr Rachel Clarke writes about the feat of modern medicine that allowed Keira to give life to Max by donating her heart." Her book is many things: "a tender account of two families linked by tragic circumstances"; the race-against-time tale of the "transfer of a human organ from one body to another"; a history of the surgical innovations that made this possible.
Written in "evocative, empathetic" prose, it's a work of startling power. By the time I'd finished it, "I was in pieces". Known for her dispatches from the medical front line (notably "Breathtaking", about working in a Covid ward), Clarke skillfully blends the "arresting and the informative", said Isabel Hardman in The Spectator.
The story of Keira and Max keeps spooling back: to the first human heart transplant in South Africa in 1967, performed by Christiaan Barnard; to the development of life-support machines in the 1950s. Such diversions enrich rather than disrupt her story.
She also intelligently unpicks the ethics of organ donation, said Kate Womersley in the FT. Should donating be seen as an act of "radical kindness", or a civic responsibility? What regulations can ensure a "transplant does not become a transaction"? Combining drama, scientific precision and "characteristic warmth", this is Clarke's "finest book yet".
The word "heart-rending" doesn't begin to cover many aspects of this story, said Helen Rumbelow in The Sunday Times. We see Max, "in the prison of his hospital bed", telling his parents that he no longer wants to live. We see Joe, Keira's father, standing outside the ambulance bay as his daughter's heart – newly cut from her chest – "speeds away from him for ever".
Nothing, of course, can make up for his loss, but the transplant does at least give "Keira's death meaning". Months later, Joe visited a now recovered Max, and put a stethoscope to his chest. "The ba-boom ba-boom of his daughter's heart sent him a Morse code of love."
Oedipus: Mark Strong and Lesley Manville star in 'devastating' production
The Week Recommends Robert Icke's modern adaptation of the Sophoclean tragedy is 'riveting' from start to finish
By The Week UK Published
Is The Office Australia a reboot too far?
Talking Point The latest version of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's mockumentary feels like 'a bad case of déjà vu'
By The Week UK Published
Boeing machinists reject deal, continue strike
Speed Read The rejection came the same day Boeing reported a $6.2 billion quarterly loss
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
The Rocky Mountaineer: experiencing Canada's rugged wilderness
The Week Recommends Embrace slow travel on a luxurious train journey through the Rockies
By James Rampton Published
6 impressive toiletry bags for six different kinds of travelers
The Week Recommends These cases offer form and function. Ready to load 'em up with all those lotions and potions?
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
Undercover: Exposing the Far Right – 'nail-biting' film unfolds like a 'spy thriller'
The Week Recommends Havana Marking's 'unsettling' new documentary is 'chilling to contemplate'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
