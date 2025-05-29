Things in Nature Merely Grow: memoir of 'harsh beauty' after loss

Chinese-American novelist Yiyun Li's 'devastating' memoir explores the deaths of her two sons

Book cover of Things In Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li
Li creates 'unbearable intimacy' with her reader in this moving memoir
The Chinese-American novelist Yiyun Li begins her "quietly devastating" memoir by "laying out the facts", said Suzanne Joinson in The Guardian.

"And those facts, raw and precise, are shattering." Li and her husband had two sons, Vincent and James. Vincent died in 2017, aged 16; James died in 2024, aged 19. Both ended their lives by jumping in front of trains not far from the family home in New Jersey.

