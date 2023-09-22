Comedians to see on tour this fall

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Coming soon to a theater near you: some of the funniest comedians working today. A number of major stars are heading on comedy tours this fall, including one who's doing so for the first time in years and another who's touring for the first time period. These are the comedy tours you won’t want to miss in the coming months.

Chris Tucker

Is 2023 the year of the Tuckeraissance? After appearing in his first movie in years (Ben Affleck's "Air"), Chris Tucker announced what Live Nation noted was the comic’s first major North American tour in over a decade. His "The Legend Tour" is heading to 30 cities this fall and recently kicked off in Charleston, South Carolina. "I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles," Tucker said. "I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots." The tour will run through Jan. 12.

Brett Goldstein

He's here, he's there, he's everywhere, including a theater near you this fall. Emmy-winning "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein is embarking on his very first stand-up tour . The actor's "The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour" will be in Denver on Oct. 5 before moving to Boston, Minneapolis, and more cities into December. Place your bets on how many words he gets out before dropping his first F-bomb.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Eric André

You're sure to have a good trip to see Eric André on tour this fall. The star of "The Eric Andre Show" is traveling the country on his "Eric André Explosion Tour," which recently kicked off in Los Angeles. He has a ton of upcoming dates scheduled, including in Kansas City, Chicago, Dallas, and Detroit. "Bring your ranch, your nightmares, and all your friends," the comedian said.

Eddie Izzard

You can catch the popular British comedian Eddie Izzard on her " Remix Tour ," which has shows scheduled throughout the fall in the U.S. and heads to the U.K. in November. "I will be remixing the stand-up that I like the most from the first 35 years of my career," Izzard explained .

Adam Sandler

Make it a very Hubie Halloween season with Adam Sandler. The comedian recently announced a fall tour he’s calling the "I Missed You Tour," which will stop by 25 cities. "Let's have some fun," he posted on Instagram . He's kicking off the tour on Oct. 12 in Vancouver before heading to Seattle, Portland, Nampa, Spokane, and more locations around the country into December. Get ready for more than 20 crazy nights.

Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan

Sometimes two comedians are better than one, so Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are heading on tour together. "Jim and I met doing 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' and have been talking about doing this for years," Seinfeld said . "We finally made the schedules work out." Gaffigan, meanwhile, joked he's "so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of." After November shows in San Francisco and Inglewood, the pair will also head to Chicago and St. Louis.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Speaking of comedy duos, you can't get much better than Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who announced their first-ever comedy tour together in February. Their "Restless Leg Tour" is continuing into the fall with shows scheduled for Cleveland, Denver, Austin, and more cities into December.

Chelsea Handler

Have you seen Chelsea lately? If not, check out the schedule for her ongoing " Little Big Bitch Tour ," which has shows set throughout the fall in New York, California, and plenty of cities in between.

John Mulaney and Pete Davidson/Jon Stewart

A certain tall child is also headed on tour this fall with some good friends. John Mulaney will be performing shows with his friend Pete Davidson, who has his own solo tour dates scheduled as well, in October and November. But for some shows, Mulaney’s “John & Pete” show will be “Jon & John,” as Mulaney has a few performances scheduled with former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart in New York and California. How’s that for a deal: two Jo(h)ns for the price of one?