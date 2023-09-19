Diner frees lobster

And other stories from the stranger side of life

A lobster
(Image credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images))
By Chas Newkey-Burden
published

A tourist in Sardinia ordered a €200 lobster, asked for it to be delivered to her table live and then released it into the sea, said The Telegraph. The Swiss diner spotted the lobster in a water-filled tank at the entrance to the restaurant and paid €200 (£172) to have it given to her uncooked and unharmed. After the crustacean was presented to her in a bucket, she stepped onto a quay and stroked it before releasing it into the sea. "As soon as it hit the water, it swam away," said the paper.

Dinosaur up for auction

The skeleton of a Camptosaurus, a 16ft-long dinosaur from the Jurassic period, will be put up for sale at a Paris auction house next month. The skeleton was discovered in the US in the 1990s and restored by Barry James, a palaeontologist who named the set of bones Barry. "It is an extremely well-preserved specimen, which is quite rare," said Alexandre Giquello, an expert with the Hôtel Drouot auction house. Barry is expected to sell for around £1m, said The Times.

Lottery story joy

A US couple said they only learned about their $200,000 lottery jackpot when a report on their local TV news reminded them to check their ticket. The South Carolina couple said they were watching the news when they heard someone had won a $200,000 prize from the August Palmetto Cash 5 drawing and had yet to come forward, noted UPI. "Wow," the wife said she thought. "I wondered if it could be me." She said the $200,000 prize money has already "taken care of a few things".

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Tall Tales

Chas Newkey-Burden

 
